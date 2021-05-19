Pandya Store: Dhara makes a SHOCKING announcement

MUMBAI: Star Plus’ Pandya Store is one of the most popular serials. The upcoming episode is set to witness a lot of drama.

It was earlier seen that Dhara is bugged with Dev, Krish and Shiva's problem.

She is fed up of everyday mess created by someone or the other and gives up.

When Dhara comes to know that Krish was the ghost who scared Rishita, she loses her calm.

Dhara beats up Krish and the mastermind Shiva too. She calls for division among the Pandya brothers.

While Dhara makes this shocking announcement, she further asks brothers to hide this news from Suman.

Suman enters to make Dhara's life hell again.

Shockingly, Suman marks her entry and asks Dhara to leave as she intends to separate Pandya brothers.

Dhara gets ready for the same and takes a drastic step.

It would be interesting to know what happens next on the show.

Produced by Sphere Origins, Pandya Store is a remake of Star Vijay's Tamil series Pandian Stores and airs on Star Plus. It stars Shiny Doshi and Kinshuk Mahajan in the lead roles.

