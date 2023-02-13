Pandya Store: Exclusive! Shweta hides to conceal Natasha’s real identity from the Pandya’s!

MUMBAI :Star Plus' Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s hearts with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists. The audience loves the heartfelt story and the strong bond between each family member. The show is currently focusing on Shweta’s manipulations over the Pandya Niwas and Store and how she managed to destroy the family’s unity. The story takes a seven-year leap and all the Pandya brothers are living different lives.

Previously, we saw that Shweta uses Chutki as an emotional tool to stay in the house. Krish becomes extremely angry and loses his temper but the family tries to control him.

Now, we bring you another update about the current track. We will see that Suman and Prerna’s plan to unite the family will be successful but with a twist, where they wanted to get a fake tiger but a real one shows up. The family unites to fight the fear anyway.

We also saw that Dhara is aware that the divorce has not taken place between Krish and Shweta. Shweta, on the other hand, enters Pandya's house to reclaim her rights and demand funds for Chutki's treatment. To locate Shweta, the police enter Pandya's house.

Now, in the upcoming episodes, we will see that Chutki reaches the Pandya Niwas with the kids but Rishita fails to recognize her and thinks that it is a girl whose mother was lost in the temple.

But Shweta knows that the kids have brought Chutki back, but she does not want Chutki to call Shweta's mom in front of the family because then they would know that Natasha is Chutki.

Shweta hides in the Pandya house and plans to play her evil game. While the whole Pandya family searches for Shweta near the Pandya house.

Will Rishita find out about Natasha’s real identity?

