Pandya Store fame Kanwar Dhillon aka Shiva reveals why he doesn't like doing bare body sequences

MUMBAI: Star Plus' show Pandya Store has been working wonders from the beginning.

The viewers have seen how the show has witnessed many twists and turns in the story of Pandya Store.

From Shiva and Raavi's forced wedding just for the sake of family to Dev and Rishita's marriage, the show has witnessed a lot.

ALSO READ: Shiva and Raavi’s AWKWARD MOMENT amidst their kidnap in Pandya Store

While Dev married the love of his life Rishita, Shiva and Raavi are in new trouble as they hate each other.

Dhara and Gautam have always treated Shiva, Dev and Krish as their own kid.

And now that Shiva and Dev are married, the new bahus are there in the Pandya house which will create further problems for Dhara and Gautam.

Amid all this, the viewers saw how Raavi and Shiva's relationship has been changing slowly.

And now, Kanwar Dhillon who plays the role of Shiva has shared a post where we can see him shirtless.

The actor has maintained his physique and looks dashing.

However, Kanwar reveals in the caption how he faces a lot of stress while doing bare body scenes.

Take a look:

The actor has also stated the reason behind it.

Well, Kanwar has given his heart and soul to nail the character of Shiva on Pandya Store.

The actor is being praised for his fine acting chops.

Pandya Store is a remake of Star Vijay's Tamil series Pandian Stores. It is produced by Sphere Origins and it stars Shiny Doshi, Kinshuk Mahajan, Krutika Desai Khan, Kanwar Dhillon, Alice Kaushik, Akshay Kharodia, Simran Budharup, Mohit Parmar, and Pallavi Rao among others.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: Pandya Store: Shiva and Dev at LOGGERHEADS

KEYWRODS: PANDYA STORE