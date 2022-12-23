Pandya Store fame Kanwar Dhillon shares what ‘Pandya Brothers at Work’ look like, check out

MUMBAI : Pandya Store has managed to create a place in the hearts of the audience with its relatable plot and honest to heart characters. The show has been giving a packaged dose of drama, romance and action ever since it began. The audience finds the characters’ imperfections and stories relatable.

Pandya Store has managed to grab the attention of the masses with its heartfelt and emotional plot that surrounds the Pandya family.

Our viewers also want to know what goes on behind the scenes on their favorite shows and gather some tidbits about their favorite TV star’s life.

Pandya Store recently completed its run of 600 episodes and the cast and crew had a grand celebration about the same.

Now, we came across a post by Pandya brother Shiva or Kanwar Dhillon and he has shared a cool picture with his on-screen brothers and we really applaud their ‘Bhaichaara’

Check out the post here!

p>Now we know that the Pandyas sort of follow the philosophy of ‘All for one and One for all’ and this right here is proof enough. All the brothers are dressed for their part and looks like it will be an interesting day at work!

The actors of the Pandya Store fam share a great friendship off-camera and such bonds often make us envious.

Meanwhile in Pandya Store, Now, the entire family dances and sings in elation and joy around kids but the celebration doesn’t last long as Shweta makes an entry. She gets lost in the crowd and no one notices her before.

Everyone accepted that Shweta had left after her mother delivered the note and didn’t expect her presence. However, Shweta is back with a big shock for the Pandyas and they all halt and stand shell shocked to see her.

Shweta sticks a pamphlet on the entrance that states that the Pandya store now belongs to Shweta Patel.

