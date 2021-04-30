Pandya Store fame Shiny Doshi aka Dhara LOCKS LIPS with beau Lavesh

MUMBAI: Popular TV actress Shiny Doshi is ruling the small screens with her latest show Pandya Store which airs on Star Plus.

It's been almost three months since Pandya Store went on-air and it has been doing wonders.

Shiny is paired opposite Kinshuk Mahajan and fans are loving the beautiful and fresh on-screen pairing.

While Shiny plays Dhara, Kinshuk plays Gautam's character in Pandya Store.

We are seeing Shiny as a Gujarati married woman who is equally loving and caring towards her husband and her family.

However, Shiny is quite a glam diva in real life. Her Instagram is filled with some hot pictures where she is flaunting her scintillating avatar.

Apart from Shiny's sizzling hot avatar in rea-life, the actress' personal life is grabbing attention.

Shiny is dating a boy named Lavesh for quite some time now. The actress is quite open about it and we have seen her sharing pictures and videos of their beautiful moments together.

And now, Shiny took to her Instagram to share a romantic moment with her beau Lavesh.

We can see the duo locking lips and it is just too beautiful.

Take a look:

Not many actresses are open about their relationships and try to keep it away from the media glare but Shiny is not one of them.

The diehard fans of Shiny have always admired her real-life partner and showered them with love.

What's your take on Shiny's steamy lip-lock with beau Lavesh? Tell us in the comments.

