Pandya Store Family: Kinshuk Mahajan, Alice Kaushik, Mohit Parmar, and Akshay Kharodia Garner Blessings and Love On Kanwar Dhillon For His New Venture On Star Plus, Udne Ki Aasha!

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 02/13/2024 - 17:31
MUMBAI : Star Plus is one entertainment platform that is famous for delivering intriguing and interesting content to its viewers that makes one go through a plethora of emotions. Star Plus has an amazing lineup of shows that aim to not just entertain but also empower. These include Anupama, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Teri Meri Doriyaann, Imlie, Pandya Store, Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si, Aankh Micholi, and Yeh Hai Chahatein, which focus on family drama and romance and have been well accepted by the viewers.

Continuing the spree, Star Plus has ventured into unexplored territory. Now, Star Plus has brought a new drama, Udne Ki Aasha, starring Kanwar Dhillon (Sachin) and Neha Hasora (Sailee). Star Plus will show Udne Ki Aasha to depict the love tale of Sachin and Sailee and also the intricacies of the relationships and equations.

Ever since the announcement of the show, there has been excitement and anticipation among the audience, as well as among the Pandya Store family, who starred opposite Kanwar Dhillon in the show before the leap. The bond between the stars has evolved with time and is setting us some major friendship goals. Pandya Store family members Kinshuk Mahajan, Alice Kaushik, Mohit Parmar, and Akshay Kharodia garnered blessings and love from Kanwar Dhillon for his new venture, Udne Ki Aasha.

Set in a Marathi backdrop, Star Plus shows Udne Ki Aasha will depict a wife’s emotional rollercoaster journey and how she changes her reluctant husband into a responsible person, which at some level affects the family as a whole. Kanwar Dhillon essays the character of Sachin, who is a taxi driver, while Neha Harsora portrays the role of Sailee, a florist, in the show Udne Ki Aasha.

Produced by Rahul Kumar Tewary, Udne Ki Aasha will soon air on Star Plus.

