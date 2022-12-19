Pandya Store gets a New Name under Shweta aka Ankita Bahuguna’s reign?

MUMBAI : Pandya Store has managed to create a place in the hearts of the audience with its relatable plot and honest to heart characters. The show has been giving a packaged dose of drama, romance and action ever since it began. The audience finds the characters’ imperfections and stories relatable.

Also read: Megha Chakraborty aka Imlie looks so beautiful in this BTS still that we had to say, “Nazar Na Lage”, check out

Pandya Store has managed to grab the attention of the masses with its heartfelt and emotional plot that surrounds the Pandya family.

Our viewers also want to know what goes on behind the scenes on their favorite shows and gather some tidbits about their favorite TV star’s life.

Pandya Store recently completed its run of 600 episodes and seems like the cast and crew had a grand celebration about the same.

Now, we came across a post by Ankita Bahuguna aka Shweta wherein she is seen posing in front of the Pandya Store, no, wait, correction- Shweta Store!

Check it out here!

We were just as shocked as you with this development and had to contain our eyeballs from falling out of their sockets! Ok maybe too much exaggeration, but we sure were surprised to see this!

Does this mean Shweta has duped the Pandyas of the store and is now the sole owner of the shop?

Where are the Pandyas?

Share your guesses with us in the comments below!

Meanwhile in Pandya Store, Krish goes to meet Shweta and she tells him that all the Pandyas will have to sign it on the documents, stating that they willingly hand over 25lakhs to Shweta so she can steer clear of their path.

Shweta mocks Krish that maybe Gautam forgot to reveal the entire truth to him seeing him standing there stunned. Further, all the Pandyas arrive with the money and documents but Shweta wants them to get the papers registered.

Also read: What is BREWING on the sets of PARINEETII? Tanvi Dogra aka Neeti raises Intrigue

To know more about your favourite stars and what goes on Behind the scenes in your favorite shows, Stay tuned to TellyChakkar.com