Pandya Store: Omg! Shweta acts sweet in Pandya house, will she plan a major strategy

But later on Raavi shouts at Rishita for being careless. And later on, Dhara asked Shweta to make milk for Chutki, but Shweta added lemon and this irked Rishita and blames Dhara that she never accepted Chutki.

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 09/03/2022 - 14:00
MUMBAI : Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists. Fans completely relate to each character in the show and shower their love on the three couples; Shiva and Raavi often top the charts being their favourite.

As earlier reported in the upcoming episodeRishita and the family, excluding Dhara, will be celebrating the opening of her new cosmetics business where Suman will do the inauguration. On the other hand, Dhara and Shweta will be in the kitchen where Dhara will be busy with her work and Shweta will come up with an evil plan. When Dhara won’t be looking, Shweta will squeeze some lemon in the milk to make it sour. This is her plan to distract Rishita away from her. As she turns around, she sees Dhara looking at her.

Now we got to know that, Shweta is acting sweet in the Pandya Family. But, Rishita is giving her cold vibes to her. In between this, she decides to leave the house so she takes the kalash and keeps in Rishita's bag, but so after this Dhara gets blamed for the complete chaos.

Well, what will be the next upcoming twist in the show?

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 09/03/2022 - 14:00

