Pandya Store’s Alice Kaushik and Kanwar Dhillon enjoy a Special Lunch; Thanks to This co-star

Tellychakkar is back with yet another exciting BTS story from your favorite show. Now, Alice Kaushik and Kanwar Dhillon got to enjoy a special lunch on the sets of the show because of Vidhaan Sharma, who essays the role of Chiku!
Submitted by Sanjana Parekh on Sat, 01/28/2023 - 18:23
Pandya Store’s Alice Kaushik and Kanwar Dhillon enjoy a Special Lunch; Thanks to This co-star

MUMBAI :Pandya Store has managed to create a place in the hearts of the audience with its relatable plot and honest to heart characters. The show has been giving a packaged dose of drama, romance and action ever since it began. The audience finds the characters’ imperfections and stories relatable. Pandya Store has managed to grab the attention of the masses with its heartfelt and emotional plot that surrounds the Pandya family and its unity when it comes to dealing with struggles.

Also read:  Spoiler Alert! Pandya Store: Dhara opens a dosa stall, Shweta found a buyer for the store?

Our viewers want to know what goes on behind the scenes on their favorite shows and gather some tidbits about their favorite TV star’s life just as much as they like to be entertained with the episodes presented on their TV screens!

We at Tellychakkar are always at the forefront of delivering chatpata stories from the telly world right to your doorstep, or maybe, phone screens!

Now, we came across a post close to Pandya Store.

The show moved 7 years forward and which brought in some cute entries on the show as the Pandya Brothers extended their families and have kids now!

Now, Alice Kaushik and Kanwar Dhillon got to enjoy a special lunch on the sets of the show because of Vidhaan Sharma, who essays the role of Chiku!

Check out the delicacies the two stars got to enjoy!

Earlier, Vidhaan had brought a special meal for co-star Shiny Doshi as well and she too had enjoyed a fun meal in between shots!

What do you think of this fun video?

Do let us know in the comments below!

Meanwhile in Pandya Store, Now, Mithu and Shesh ask about a room that happens to be Suman’s and Chiku tells them the same. The two boys distract Chiku and enter her room and start playing marbles.

However, Chiku gets hurt and the boys break a vase in the process. On the other hand, we see that Shweta has become rich and is close to a kid who is likely Rishita and Dev’s Chutki. She rushes to Shweta and hugs her.

Also read:  Spoiler Alert! Pandya Store: Prerna impresses everyone, makes Dhara insecure

To know more about your favourite stars and what goes on Behind the scenes in your favorite shows, Stay tuned to TellyChakkar.com

BTS UPDATE TV news Kinshuk Mahajan Shiva Raavi Pandya Store Rishita Dev Dhara StarPlus Suman Shiny Doshi Akshay Kharodia TellyChakkar digital movies Bollywood Gombi Gautam Kanwar Dhillon Alice Kaushik BTS
Like
2
Love
2
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Sanjana Parekh's picture

About Author

Submitted by Sanjana Parekh on Sat, 01/28/2023 - 18:23

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Spoiler Alert! Imlie: Atharva comes to save Imlie, ditches the meeting with Chini
MUMBAI :Megha Chakraborty and Seerat kapoor aka Imlie and Chini respectively, are being loved by the audience for their...
Spoiler Alert! Imlie: Chini gets a tight slap from Imlie, the latter tries to fail Chini’s plan
MUMBAI: Megha Chakraborty and Seerat kapoor aka Imlie and Chini respectively, are being loved by the audience for their...
Ishani aka Swati Sharma has two bestfriends on Yeh Hai Chahatein, find out who
MUMBAI :Tellychakkar is back with yet another BTS story from your favorite show Yeh Hai Chahatein. We keep our viewers...
Twinkle Arora teases her Udaariyaan co-star Rohit Purohit for This reason, check out
MUMBAI: Udaariyaan is an Indian television drama series that airs on Colors TV. We are always at the forefront of...
Pandya Store’s Shiny Doshi aka Dhara pens an emotional note to the fans of the show for helping her achieve this major milestone
MUMBAI :Star Plus' Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s hearts with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists...
Recent Stories
From the fans loving the movie Gandhi Godse - Ek Yudh to ASK SRK section here are some of the trending news of the day
From the fans loving the movie Gandhi Godse - Ek Yudh to ASK SRK section here are some of the trending news of the day

Latest Video

Related Stories
Ishani aka Swati Sharma has two bestfriends on Yeh Hai Chahatein, find out who
Ishani aka Swati Sharma has two bestfriends on Yeh Hai Chahatein, find out who
Twinkle Arora teases her Udaariyaan co-star Rohit Purohit for This reason, check out
Twinkle Arora teases her Udaariyaan co-star Rohit Purohit for This reason, check out
Pandya Store’s Shiny Doshi aka Dhara pens an emotional note to the fans of the show for helping her achieve this major mileston
Pandya Store’s Shiny Doshi aka Dhara pens an emotional note to the fans of the show for helping her achieve this major milestone
What is the Girl-Gang of Anupama upto on the sets? Check out
What is the Girl-Gang of Anupama upto on the sets? Check out
What are Twinkle Arora and Rohit Purohit campaigning for on the sets of Udaariyaan?
What are Twinkle Arora and Rohit Purohit campaigning for on the sets of Udaariyaan?
Rupali Ganguly
Rupali Ganguly welcomes a new member in her family as she turns her dreams into reality; read to know more