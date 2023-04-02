Pandya Store’s Alice Kaushik reveals how she deals with trolls and has special appeal to her fans!

The show has been winning hearts for a little while and enjoys a great fan following. While the story in the show may go through ups and downs, it always keeps the fans intrigued.
MUMBAI : With its compelling plot and surprising turns, the daily soap Pandya Store has won over viewers' hearts. Fans adore all three of the couples in the show but they have an affinity towards Shiva and Raavi, who frequently top the charts as their favorite couple.

Even after so facing so many ups and downs the family has stuck together and now a new problem has arisen, Shweta is adamant to create chaos in the life of the Pandya even after Krish’s proposal, Shweta still wants her revenge.


Meanwhile, offscreen, Kanwar Dhillion and Alice Kaushik who plays the role of Shiva and Raavi, are one of the most popular couples on TV right now.


Alice Kaushik plays the role of Raavi on the show Pandya store is loved by fans for her portrayal. She is quite active on Instagram and often takes to the site to share fun behind the scenes and sneak peeks from the show, she also shares updates about her personal and professional life with the fans.


She recently took to Instagram to share with the fans some thoughts she’s had about thepeople who put hate comments and troll her or the show. She had the best response to the haters and her fans are lauding her for it. Check out the video here:


Meanwhile, on the show, Suman is happy with the development in the house and is more happy to see the reunion of family. Hence, she makes the announcement of Prerna and Krish's engagement. Dhara is happy and wants the entire family to be together. However, Raavi and Rishita are not convinced with the same.

Hence, they start packing their bags to go back to their lives.

Dhara talks to both Raavi and Rishita and requests them to attend the engagement of Krish and Prerna. However, they seem least bothered and show no interest in attending the engagement.


Will Dhara be able to convince Raavi and Rishita to stay back for Krish’s engagement?

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sat, 02/04/2023 - 15:06

