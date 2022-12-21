Pandya Store’s ‘Gaura’ or Gautam and Dhara are TRULY each other’s Pillars of Strength, See for yourself

MUMBAI: Pandya Store has managed to create a place in the hearts of the audience with its relatable plot and honest to heart characters. The show has been giving a packaged dose of drama, romance and action ever since it began. The audience finds the characters’ imperfections and stories relatable.

Also read: Spoiler Alert! Pandya Store: The Pandyas sign the documents, Shweta is anxious about them learning the truth

Pandya Store has managed to grab the attention of the masses with its heartfelt and emotional plot that surrounds the Pandya family.

Our viewers also want to know what goes on behind the scenes on their favorite shows and gather some tidbits about their favorite TV star’s life.

Pandya Store recently completed its run of 600 episodes and seems like the cast and crew had a grand celebration about the same.

Now, we came across a fanmade post shared by Shiny Doshi which is a culmination of Gaura moments and we couldn’t help but get a little teary-eyed!

While all the Pandyas stick together through thick and thin and help each other survive in the best and worst situations, there is one bond that stands out- Gautam and Dhara.

The characters are played by Kinshuk Mahajan and Shiny Doshi and they do a fab job playing this couple who fights to keep the family united and become each other’s rocks.

Check it out here!

Such bonds often make us envious and we admire the couple’s strength to always stick by each other.

Don’t you agree?

Do let us know in the comments section below!

Meanwhile in Pandya Store, Shweta has a big plan to dupe the Pandyas once again through Gombi. She wants all the Pandyas to register that they are willingly paying Shweta the money.

Shweta rushes the procedure so Suman can’t read the papers. Later, Shweta’s mother and father arrive at the Pandyas’ to handover Chiku to them and deliver the handwritten note of Shweta that states that she is leaving to start her life afresh.

Dhara and Gombi seem satisfied with the outcome of the day and finally having Chiku with them.

Also read: Spoiler Alert! Pandya Store: The Pandyas sign the documents, Shweta is anxious about them learning the truth

To know more about your favourite stars and what goes on Behind the scenes in your favorite shows, Stay tuned to TellyChakkar.com