Pandya Store’s Krish aka Mohit Parmar is a dedicated Social Worker but Here’s the Twist

Tellychakkar is back with yet another exciting BTS update from your favorite show. Meanwhile in Pandya Store, Now, we see that Shesh and Mithu break a TV at home in their naughtiness.
Submitted by Sanjana Parekh on Mon, 01/30/2023 - 15:39
MUMBAI :Pandya Store has managed to create a place in the hearts of the audience with its relatable plot and honest to heart characters. The show has been giving a packaged dose of drama, romance and action ever since it began. The audience finds the characters’ imperfections and stories relatable. Pandya Store has managed to grab the attention of the masses with its heartfelt and emotional plot that surrounds the Pandya family and its unity when it comes to dealing with struggles.

Now, we came across a post close to Pandya Store.

The show moved 7 years forward and which brought in some cute entries on the show as the Pandya Brothers extended their families and have kids now!

Now, Mohit Parmar and Kinshuk Mahajan got together for a reel and the two stars share their discussion on social work!

However, Mohit has added a little twist to this and you’ll have to check it out and see the dedication of Mohit towards Social work!

Meanwhile in Pandya Store, Now, we see that Shesh and Mithu break a TV at home in their naughtiness and they blame Chiku for the same. Chiku informs Suman of the truth but Suman only believes Shesh and Mithu after they reveal the truth.

Suman treats Mithu and Shesh as her own grandsons while Chiku, like he’s an outsider. Dhara and Chiku feels hurt by this and Dhara is determined to make Chiku part of the family.

