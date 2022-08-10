Pandya Store’s Kruttika Desai Battles Mumbai’s Unusual Winters in This old-fashioned way

Tellychakkar is back with yet another exciting BTS updates from your favorite show. Seems like it is a case of favoritism and we think Kanwar will have to try harder to not be biased, given the cuteness overload on set!
Submitted by Sanjana Parekh on Tue, 01/24/2023 - 18:00
Pandya Store’s Kruttika Desai Battles Mumbai’s Unusual Winters in This old-fashioned way

MUMBAI :  Pandya Store has managed to create a place in the hearts of the audience with its relatable plot and honest to heart characters. The show has been giving a packaged dose of drama, romance and action ever since it began. The audience finds the characters’ imperfections and stories relatable. Pandya Store has managed to grab the attention of the masses with its heartfelt and emotional plot that surrounds the Pandya family and its unity when it comes to dealing with struggles.

Also read:  Spoiler Alert! Pandya Store: Dhara opens a dosa stall, Shweta found a buyer for the store?

Our viewers want to know what goes on behind the scenes on their favorite shows and gather some tidbits about their favorite TV star’s life just as much as they like to be entertained with the episodes presented on their TV screens!

We at Tellychakkar are always at the forefront of delivering chatpata stories from the telly world right to your doorstep, or maybe, phone screens!

Now, we came across a post close to Pandya Store.

The show moved 7 years forward and which brought in some cute entries on the show as the Pandya Brothers extended their families and have kids now!

Kruttika Desai essays the role of Suman on the show and is loved for her traditional yet bold avatar as the Pandyas’ head of the family.

The actress is seen sharing the warmth from a little indoor bon-fire to combat the cold weather and fight the shivers.

Check out!

What do you think of this fun video?

How are you battling the Sweater-Weather?

Do let us know in the comments below!

Meanwhile in Pandya Store, We see that Rishita and Dev both hear Chiku say that Suman is very ill and the brothers return home for Suman. Dhara is very happy with the change and though Rishita, Raavi and Krish don’t plan on staying long, Dhara has a plan.

She reaches the hospital and tells Suman that her sons returned, seeing their mother close to death and this needs to be continued. Shiva, Dev and Krish all go to sit by Suman’s side as she pretends to be more sick.

Also read: Spoiler Alert! Pandya Store: Suman is happy to see her sons, Chiku was the one to call them

To know more about your favourite stars and what goes on Behind the scenes in your favorite shows, Stay tuned to TellyChakkar.com

BTS UPDATE TV news Kinshuk Mahajan Shiva Raavi Pandya Store Rishita Dev Dhara StarPlus Suman Shiny Doshi Akshay Kharodia TellyChakkar digital movies Bollywood Gombi Gautam Kanwar Dhillon Alice Kaushik BTS
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Sanjana Parekh's picture

About Author

Submitted by Sanjana Parekh on Tue, 01/24/2023 - 18:00

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Check out how Ankit Gupta’s career has progressed; from tuition teacher to famous TV actor
MUMBAI :One of the most well-known names on television right now is Ankit Gupta. He is well known for his role as Fateh...
Wow! Take a look at some of Manmeet aka Surbhi Chandna's best looks from 'Sherdil Shergill'
MUMBAI: Surbhi Chandna is an actress who made her acting debut in 2009 with the role of Sweety in Taarak Mehta Ka...
Spoiler Alert! Teri Meri Doriyaann: Garry to play his master plan at Seerat and Angad’s wedding
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ newly launched show ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ by Cockrow and Shaika Films, has started on a very...
Spoiler Alert! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Roohi wants Abhimanyu back as she feels without him everyone is rude to her
MUMBAI :Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The  show...
From Chinmay Mandlekar to Nishant Singh, Crime Patrol actors who have made it big! Details inside
MUMBAI :Television has always been the grandest of mediums and the audience's go-to for entertainment. The...
Recent Stories
RRR Academy Awards to One day Pathaan, here are some of the trending news for the day
RRR Academy Awards to One day to Pathaan, here are some of the trending news for the day

Latest Video

Related Stories
Check out how Ankit Gupta’s career has progressed; from tuition teacher to famous TV actor
Check out how Ankit Gupta’s career has progressed; from tuition teacher to famous TV actor
Niyati Fatnani can’t keep calm with her new show ‘DEAR ISHQ’ to be launched soon; check out her excitement about the same
Niyati Fatnani can’t keep calm with her new show ‘DEAR ISHQ’ to be launched soon; check out her excitement about the same
Bhagya Lakshmi’s Rohit Suchanti has a UNIQUE definition of ‘USP’, read to know
Bhagya Lakshmi’s Rohit Suchanti has a UNIQUE definition of ‘USP’, read to know
These are the five actors of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 who won’t be leaving the show post the leap
These are the five actors of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 who won’t be leaving the show post the leap
Indian Idol Season 13: Exclusive! Karan Johar to grace the show in the upcoming episode
Indian Idol Season 13: Exclusive! Karan Johar to grace the show in the upcoming episode
Check out the Naagin Galore on the sets of Naagin 6, Mahekk Chahal shares a Glimpse
Check out the Naagin Galore on the sets of Naagin 6, Mahekk Chahal shares a Glimpse