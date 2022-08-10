Pandya Store’s Kruttika Desai Battles Mumbai’s Unusual Winters in This old-fashioned way

MUMBAI : Pandya Store has managed to create a place in the hearts of the audience with its relatable plot and honest to heart characters. The show has been giving a packaged dose of drama, romance and action ever since it began. The audience finds the characters’ imperfections and stories relatable. Pandya Store has managed to grab the attention of the masses with its heartfelt and emotional plot that surrounds the Pandya family and its unity when it comes to dealing with struggles.

The show moved 7 years forward and which brought in some cute entries on the show as the Pandya Brothers extended their families and have kids now!

Kruttika Desai essays the role of Suman on the show and is loved for her traditional yet bold avatar as the Pandyas’ head of the family.

The actress is seen sharing the warmth from a little indoor bon-fire to combat the cold weather and fight the shivers.

Meanwhile in Pandya Store, We see that Rishita and Dev both hear Chiku say that Suman is very ill and the brothers return home for Suman. Dhara is very happy with the change and though Rishita, Raavi and Krish don’t plan on staying long, Dhara has a plan.

She reaches the hospital and tells Suman that her sons returned, seeing their mother close to death and this needs to be continued. Shiva, Dev and Krish all go to sit by Suman’s side as she pretends to be more sick.

