Pandya Store’s Maira Mehra and Mohit Parmar are a Bickering Duo, read to know why

Submitted by Sanjana Parekh on Sat, 01/28/2023 - 14:30
MUMBAI :Pandya Store has managed to create a place in the hearts of the audience with its relatable plot and honest to heart characters. The show has been giving a packaged dose of drama, romance and action ever since it began. The audience finds the characters’ imperfections and stories relatable. Pandya Store has managed to grab the attention of the masses with its heartfelt and emotional plot that surrounds the Pandya family and its unity when it comes to dealing with struggles.

Also read: Spoiler Alert! Pandya Store: Suman and Gautam impressed by Prerna, she has a connection with Krish?

Our viewers want to know what goes on behind the scenes on their favorite shows and gather some tidbits about their favorite TV star’s life just as much as they like to be entertained with the episodes presented on their TV screens!

We at Tellychakkar are always at the forefront of delivering chatpata stories from the telly world right to your doorstep, or maybe, phone screens!

Now, we came across a post close to Pandya Store.

The show moved 7 years forward and which brought in some cute entries on the show as the Pandya Brothers extended their families and have kids now!

Now we see that Maira Mehra has made an entry in the show as Prerna and she seems to have bonded with her co-star Mohit Parmar well enough to already start bickering!

Don’t believe us?

See for yourselves!

Check out!

 

Our TV celebs often collaborate to entertain their fans with fun reels and tidbits from their lives! We are so glad that Mohit and Maira share such a friendship and can come up with really creative stuff for their fans!

What do you think of this fun video?

Do let us know in the comments below!

However, Chiku gets hurt and the boys break a vase in the process. On the other hand, we see that Shweta has become rich and is close to a kid who is likely Rishita and Dev’s Chutki. She rushes to Shweta and hugs her.

Also read: Spoiler Alert! Pandya Store: Dhara opens a dosa stall, Shweta found a buyer for the store?

To know more about your favourite stars and what goes on Behind the scenes in your favorite shows, Stay tuned to TellyChakkar.com

 

 

Recent Stories
