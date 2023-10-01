Pandya Store’s Rishita aka Simran Budharup is Bitter about Love; read to know why

Pandya Store fam shares a great bond with each other and these pictures right here are proof enough!
MUMBAI: Pandya Store has managed to create a place in the hearts of the audience with its relatable plot and honest to heart characters. The show has been giving a packaged dose of drama, romance and action ever since it began. The audience finds the characters’ imperfections and stories relatable.

Pandya Store has managed to grab the attention of the masses with its heartfelt and emotional plot that surrounds the Pandya family.

Our viewers also want to know what goes on behind the scenes on their favorite shows and gather some tidbits about their favorite TV star’s life.

Pandya Store recently completed its run of 600 episodes and seems like the cast and crew had a grand celebration about the same.

Now, we came across a post close to Pandya Store.

Simran Budharup is not happy about the concept of Love and she is making it abundantly clear here and we understand why!

Singles usually are either looking for love or running away from it and we are sure most of them will relate to Simran’s notion about Love!

Check out the post here!

Since the hype with the new year is dying out, we think that soon enough, people will be buzzed and excited about valentine’s day, a day full of love!

Will Simran change her opinion by then?

Do let us know in the comments section below!

Meanwhile in Pandya Store, Gautam and Dhara are awaiting Krish and they are greeted by Krish with the shocking news that Mansukh is buying Pandya Store.

Gombi reveals that he knew and Krish gets agitated thinking why didn’t Gautam do anything. He tells Dhara that Mansukh met him at the photocopy centre. Later, Shweta arrives at the house and greets everyone, mocking them and asking them about their days without her.

To know more about your favourite stars and what goes on Behind the scenes in your favorite shows, Stay tuned to TellyChakkar.com

