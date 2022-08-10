Pandya Store’s Shiny Doshi aka Dhara pens an emotional note to the fans of the show for helping her achieve this major milestone

MUMBAI :Star Plus' Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s hearts with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists. Fans completely relate to each character in the show and shower their love on the three couples; Shiva and Raavi often top the charts being their favorite.

The show is currently focusing on Shweta’s manipulations and Dhara’s distress over Chiku.

Pandya Store has managed to grab the attention of the masses with its heartfelt and emotional plot that surrounds the Pandya family.

We know that Dhara is striving too hard to support her family, win back the Pandya Store and help ease the financial strain on the family.

Shiny Doshi who plays the role of Dhara on the show is quite active on Instagram. She often takes to the social media to share fun behind the scenes, even sneak peeks of the show and shares her thoughts with her fans.



She recently took to Instagram to share a very emotional note that she penned down for the fans to thank them for helping Dhara complete 2 years. In the post, she went on to say some really wonderful things. Check it out here:

Meanwhile, on the show Dhara has been blamed and is in the bad books of Raavi, Rishita, Krish and Dev for all that took place in the past.

Krish, meanwhile, surprises everyone by bringing his girlfriend Prerna to the Pandya Niwas.

Everyone seems to be impressed by Prerna and seems like she is soon going to take Dhara’s place in the family.

Dhara will now feel insecure because of Prerna, as she will pose a new challenge for Dhara.

