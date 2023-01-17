Pandya Store’s Shiva and Raavi return to Somnath after 7 years; Kanwar Dhillon shares a glimpse

Tellychakkar is back with yet another exciting BTS updates from your favorite show. The show takes a big leap of 7 years and Dhara is seen blaming herself for not being able to hold her family together! It would be very interesting to see how all the Pandyas once again reunite!
MUMBAI : Pandya Store has managed to create a place in the hearts of the audience with its relatable plot and honest to heart characters. The show has been giving a packaged dose of drama, romance and action ever since it began. The audience finds the characters’ imperfections and stories relatable. Pandya Store has managed to grab the attention of the masses with its heartfelt and emotional plot that surrounds the Pandya family and its unity when it comes to dealing with struggles.

The show takes a big leap of 7 years and Dhara is seen blaming herself for not being able to hold her family together! It would be very interesting to see how all the Pandyas once again reunite!

Shiva and Raavi aka Kanwar Dhillon and Alice Kaushik seem to be shooting for a sequence as they return to their hometown for the show that is Somnath.

Meanwhile in Pandya Store, we see that the story moves 7 years in the future, on the same day of Makar Sankranti but Dhara is upset about the lonesome courtyard.

Chiku tells Dhara about how much he adores her but Dhara has other opinions and goes back to the memories of 7 years ago, when Chutki was snatched away and Shiva’s condition worsened.

That day, Rishita and Dev too left home to never return and Dhara has all the painful memories etched in her mind.

