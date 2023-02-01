Pandya Store’s Shweta aka Ankita Bahuguna is upset for This reason, find out what happened

MUMBAI :Pandya Store has managed to create a place in the hearts of the audience with its relatable plot and honest to heart characters. The show has been giving a packaged dose of drama, romance and action ever since it began. The audience finds the characters’ imperfections and stories relatable.

Pandya Store has managed to grab the attention of the masses with its heartfelt and emotional plot that surrounds the Pandya family.

Our viewers also want to know what goes on behind the scenes on their favorite shows and gather some tidbits about their favorite TV star’s life.

Pandya Store recently completed its run of 600 episodes and seems like the cast and crew had a grand celebration about the same.

Now, we came across a post from behind the scenes.

Ankita Bahuguna is standing next to a board of Shweta store and is being teased by some members on set for having a pimple and you need to see her reaction!

Check out the post here!

We can see that Ankita took the teasing all in stride and became part of the joke and it was such a modest thing to do!

Meanwhile in Pandya Store, Suman hands over the official papers to Gautam and Dhara and Dhara tells her that they must have troubled her a lot. Suman gets emotional seeing her husband’s picture.

On the other hand, the officer asks Gautam to give his father’s death certificate as they will need it in the procedure. While everyone asks Gombi about the certificate, he confesses that the certificate is in the Pandya store.

