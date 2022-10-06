Pandya Store: Shocking! Shiva ready for a fight, Suman shocked to learn about their land’s deal

MUMBAI: Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists. Fans completely relate to each character in the show and shower their love on the three couples; Shiva and Raavi often top the charts being their favourite.

Earlier we saw that Suman decides to sell the property and manage all the funds for the Pandya Store. When Gautam and Dev go to deal for the same, they are shocked to know that their land is snatched by Jeevanlal.

Dev and Gautam get beaten up for the same since they fight for their land. Shiva learns about this and is ready for a fight with the goons.

Further, we’ll see that Suman will be shocked about the deal and that their land is snatched. Will Dev, Gautam and Shiva be able to retrieve their land?

What will be the fate of the Pandyas?

