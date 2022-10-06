Pandya Store: Shocking! Shiva ready for a fight, Suman shocked to learn about their land’s deal

Dev and Gautam get beaten up for the same since they fight for their land. Shiva learns about this and is ready for a fight with the goons.

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 06/10/2022 - 05:30
Pandya Store: Shocking! Shiva ready for a fight, Suman shocked to learn about their land’s deal

MUMBAI: Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists. Fans completely relate to each character in the show and shower their love on the three couples; Shiva and Raavi often top the charts being their favourite.

Also read: Pandya Store: Oh No! Shiva’s body not found, Raavi leaves the house

Earlier we saw that Suman decides to sell the property and manage all the funds for the Pandya Store. When Gautam and Dev go to deal for the same, they are shocked to know that their land is snatched by Jeevanlal.

Dev and Gautam get beaten up for the same since they fight for their land. Shiva learns about this and is ready for a fight with the goons.

Further, we’ll see that Suman will be shocked about the deal and that their land is snatched. Will Dev, Gautam and Shiva be able to retrieve their land?

What will be the fate of the Pandyas?

Also read: Pandya Store: OMG! Raavi gets blamed for Shiva’s unfortunate incident

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar for more such updates.

Credits: Serial Gossip

Kinshuk Mahajan Shiva Raavi Pandya Store Pandya family StarPlus Kruttika Desai Siny Doshi Akshay Kharodia Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 06/10/2022 - 05:30

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Explosive News! Kruttika Desai harassed by con men on her way home
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with an explosive update regarding an incident that took place with Kruttika Desai. The...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Happiness! Pakhi turns Sai-Virat’s surrogate mother
MUMBAI: After losing their baby, Sai and Virat are trying to overcome this loss which they are going to deal with for...
Kabhi Kabhi Ittefaq Se: Superb! Not Akriti, the Kulshreshthas accept Gungun as Anubhav’s wife
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly-world. Star Plus’ popular show Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq...
Anupamaa: Shocking Twist! Barkha to use the Shah family to create a rift between Anuj and Anupama
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the BARC...
Fanaa Ishq Mein Marjawan: Blooming Romance! Pakhi to say Yes to Agastya’s proposal
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Owing to its intriguing and gripping plot,...
Pandya Store: Shocking! Shiva ready for a fight, Suman shocked to learn about their land’s deal
MUMBAI: Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists...
Recent Stories
Sad! Esha Gupta was advised to get injections to have a fairer skin colour
Sad! Esha Gupta was advised to get injections to have a fairer skin colour
Latest Video