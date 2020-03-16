Pandya Store: TOO CUTE TO HANDLE! Not coffee or tea, Shiny Doshi pampers Simran Budharup with this on their sleepover day

Shiva asks Raavi to calm down as he thinks of a plan. On the other side, Prafulla opens the door and finds Shiva standing in the living room. Prafulla gets scared and shouts out Shiva's name which echoes in Suman's ears. Dhara gets shocked and thinks of a plan as she notices Suman hearing Shiva's name from Prafulla's house.

Pandya Store

MUMBAI: Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists. Fans completely relate to each character in the show and shower their love on the three couples; Shiva and Raavi often top the charts being their favourite.

Well, Rishta and Dhara are known as the BFFs of the show offsets, and now Simran took to her Instagram to reveal what she has been doing on the sleepover day at Shiny's place. She revealed that Shiny has been pampering her with some Bournvita milk, during rainy moments and they are having the cutest time together. You wouldn't want to miss out on her post:

In the upcoming, Dhara feels pleased uniting Raavi with Shiva. Further, Raavi hears someone's footsteps and gets scared to go out as she finds Prafulla standing outside. Shiva asks Raavi to calm down as he thinks of a plan. On the other side, Prafulla opens the door and finds Shiva standing in the living room. Prafulla gets scared and shouts out Shiva's name which echoes in Suman's ears. Dhara gets shocked and thinks of a plan as she notices Suman hearing Shiva's name from Prafulla's house.

Will Dhara be able to cover up Shiva's secret to save her family? Will Prafulla expose Shiva's secret of being alive creating more problems for Pandya?

Indeed, Dhara and Rishita are inseparable, the perfect sister goals that we would all love. 

