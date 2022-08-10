Pandya Store: Upcoming Drama! Aarushi threatens Dhara that she will reveal her identity!

MUMBAI: The Star Plus show Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s hearts with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists. Fans completely relate to each character in the show.

It seems as if the situations are going to get tougher for Dhara and there’s going to be an emotional roller coaster ride.

In the show the chapter of Shivank closes.

When everyone is busy beating up Shivank, even Arushi comes there in a wedding saree and slaps Shivank.

Shivank also gets shocked to be slapped by Arushi. Shiva asks her why is she wearing a wedding saree. To this, Arushi answers that she is actually here to marry him and wants to go for it right away.

However, Dhara stands in the way tells her that no matter what happens, she will not let Arushi marry Shiva.

Suman gets relieved as Dhara stands up for what's right. Dhara makes Arushi leave, while Suman feels that she has seen Dhara's mother.

In the upcoming episode, we will see that Dhara decides to send Malti and Aarushi out of Somnath and out of the Pandya family’s life when Aarushi also challenges her that she will reveal the truth about her identity and tell everyone in Somnath that she is Dhara’s step-sister.

