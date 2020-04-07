Pankaj Advani contributes 5 Lakhs to the PM CARES Fund; fans are PROUD of him

MUMBAI: Doctors and other professionals are working relentlessly to fight against the deadly coronavirus. Government is leaving no stone unturned to ensure the safety of citizens. Celebrities from entertainment as well as sports world are also coming forward to do their bit. Many have already contributed to the PM CARES Fund for the fight against the coronavirus pandemic and the latest to join the list is Pankaj Advani.

Pankaj, who is an eminent billiards and snooker player, has contributed five Lakhs to the PM CARES Fund.

The Padma Shri awardee has announced the same on social media and fans are all praises for him.

He took to his Instagram handle and shared a picture of himself wherein he can be seen wearing a mask.

Tagging our Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Pankaj wrote beside the picture, “A small gesture for a mammoth cause. Contributed 5 Lakhs to the PM CARES Fund. Let’s spread awareness, love, compassion and the spirit of unity for the greater good of humanity. #PMCARESfund #COVID19 #IndiaFightsCorona”

His fans are proud of him for his kind gesture. We came across comments like ‘Proud of you, Punks’, ‘Proud big brother’, ‘Great Going Punks’, etc. Actress Bidita Bag too has supported the sports star.

On the work front, he is a well-known billiards and snooker player. The 23-time world champion in billiards and snooker has been bestowed with many prestigious awards for his contribution in the world of sports.