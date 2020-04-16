Pankaj Dheer faced a near death accident during the shoot of Mahabharat

MUMBAI: Coronavirus outbreak has enabled the re-runs of several cult shows on Television. The news of Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan and BR Chopra’s Mahabharat re-running on DD sent across waves of happiness among the audience. The shows have been receiving immense popularity as the audience is religiously following them.

Mahabharat had a long list of cast and needless to say each member aced the role given to them to perfection.

We’re back yet again with an incident that happened during the filming of the war sequence in Mahabharat. Actor Pankaj Dheer who essayed the role of Karna had faced a near-death experience.

The team was shooting for the sequence around Rajasthan in scorching heat. As per the sequence, Pankaj was in a chariot. Reportedly, the Pankaj’s chariot was running away in the location and broke mid-way. The horses went haywire but with no time Pankaj acted spontaneously and jumped out of the chariot.

Pankaj was also injured near his eye during the sequence. He got the surgery done for the same later.

