Pankaj Dheer was almost thrown out of BR Chopra’s Mahabharat

MUMBAI: While the world is trying to fight and emerge victorious against the deadly COVID-19, the Television channel runners are making sure that the audience is entertained thoroughly. As the shoots of all the on-going Television shows has been halted, most of the channels have started the trend of re-running their popular shows. This trend paved the way for cult shows like B.R. Chopra’s Mahabharat and Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan return to the Television screens. The announcement has left the audience elated and now people are enjoying these shows on DD.

As B.R. Chopra’s Mahabharat re-runs on DD, we get you interesting information about the same. In the show, popular actor Pankaj Dheer is seen essaying the role of Karn. Well, he was initially offered the character of Arjun in the show but the makers wanted him to shave off his moustache. Pankaj, being very particular about his principals, refused to do so and thus was ousted from the show. After around four months, the makers approached him again, and this time for Karn’s character wherein he can sport his moustache. Pankaj readily agreed to be a part of the project.

