Pankaj Kapoor starrer ‘Office Office’ back on television

MUMBAI: As citizens follow the government’s order and stay indoors during this lockdown period, TV channels are re-telecasting classic shows to entertain viewers. Many serials have returned to the TV screens and joining the list is Mussaddi Lal’s Office Office.

Yes, after Ramayan, Mahabharat being re-aired on DD, SAB TV is all set to bring back one of the most popular comedy-drama Office-Office. The storyline and characters of this serial were so captivating that the show soon became one of the most viewed shows during that time. The story revolved around the life of its central character named Mussaddi Lal (played by Pankaj Kapoor), a common man who used to visit Government offices repeatedly for getting his work done. The show will be back on SAB TV at 10.30 PM from Monday to Friday.

