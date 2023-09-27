Pankaj Tripathi to host Star Bharat’s 'Savdhaan India'?

Pankaj Tripathi

MUMBAI:  "Savdhaan India" has made a remarkable debut on Indian television with its intriguing new theme, "Criminal Decoded." While viewers are eagerly tuned in to their beloved crime show excitement is building up withing the viewers as rumors abound that the versatile and highly acclaimed actor Pankaj Tripathi may soon take on a new role as the host in few upcoming special episodes of "Savdhaan India: Criminal Decoded." This potential development has sent waves of anticipation through fans and industry insiders alike, as Pankaj Tripathi's name is synonymous with excellence in the crime genre.

As Star Bharat rejuvenates its iconic program, the prospect of Pankaj Tripathi's participation undoubtedly promises an extra layer of excitement. While no official confirmation has been made regarding Pankaj Tripathi's participation, the mere speculation has ignited a buzz of anticipation, hinting at a potentially exciting development.

"Savdhaan India: Criminal Decoded" has been a cornerstone of Indian television, enthralling audiences with gripping crime stories. As the show takes a unique approach to delve into the minds of criminals, Pankaj Tripathi's rumored presence as host could elevate it to new heights. His popularity in the crime genre, stemming from his brilliant performances in various crime-related roles, would undoubtedly add that extra factor of intrigue and authenticity to the show.

Stay tuned to  know further details ,watch ‘Savdhaan India-Criminal Decoded’ every Monday-Saturday at 10:30 PM only on Star Bharat.

Pankaj Tripathi Savdhaan India Star Bharat TellyChakkar
