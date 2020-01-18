Pankhuri Awasthy and Gautam Rode provide helping hands for a noble cause; shares heartwarming pictures

MUMBAI: Pankhuri Awasthy was last seen in Star Plus' longest-running drama series Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai as Vedika. The actress portrayed a negative role but gained lots of praises for the same. Pankhuri's role recently ended in the show and fans are dearly missing her.



While the actress seems to be in a chilled-out mode these days, Pankhuri decided to do something really good. The actress paid a visit to Vimala Leprosy Home along with her husband and popular TV actor Gautam Rode. The duo extended their support for this noble cause.



Pankhuri shared many pictures of the same wherein one of the pictures we can see Gautam as the staff members serve food to the kids. Pankhuri also posted several pictures of this shelter and it is surreal.



Take a look at the pictures:



Pankhuri and Gautam's kind initiative to provide support to such needy people is applaud-worthy.



On the work front, Pankhuri had recently announced that something fun is stored in for her fans and we are guessing it might be about her upcoming project. Meanwhile, Gautam is currently seen in SAB TV's sitcom Bhakharwadi where he plays the role of Abhijeet Anna Saheb Oghale.