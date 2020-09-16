Pankhuri Awasthy approached for MX Players next titled PNP?

MUMBAI: We recently reported about MX Players planning to come up with a new show.

Rainwaters Production is soon planning to roll out a new show on the digital medium. The title of the show is PNP and will be based on the title of popular Hollywood television show, F.R.I.E.N.D.S. The production house has roped in Aditya Deshmukh for the role of Adi and he will play a pivotal role in the show.

Well, now we have another update that Pankhuri Awasthi, who was recently a part of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, might be approached to play a pivotal character in the show.

There are a list of other celebrities which have been approached to play varied characters.

