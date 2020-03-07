Pankhuri Awasthy changes vacation plans owing to coronavirus scare

MUMBAI: Pankhuri Awasthy is a popular TV actress, who has worked in several shows. She is known for her roles in Razia Sultan, Kya Qusoor Hai Amala Ka, Suryaputra Karn, among others. She also played a crucial role in the ongoing hit show, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

She also worked in a film. So, the actress has been through the most hectic schedule in these last few months. From juggling between shooting for Yeh Rishta kya Kehlata hai to her film debut Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhaan, Pankhuri managed to effortlessly do it all, for which she definitely reaped all the benefits including a lot of praise and accolades for both the roles. However, while the actress is delivering a lot of quality content for her audience, it has led to her spending less time with herself and her family. So the minute she got a break, Pankhuri decided to take off on a much needed holiday with husband Gautam Rode to Pushkar.

Speaking about her well deserved holiday at the moment, and why the duo decided to go to Pushkar, the actress said, “Gautam and I had initially planned to go for an international trip, but looking at the current health scenario there, we chose to visit a destination in India itself. Pushkar is a lovely place and quite a favourite for both of us, so we decided to take off to the beautiful city for our much needed time off together."

Credits: Pinkvilla