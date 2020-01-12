Pankhuri Awasthy gave a good twist and a fresh story to Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai by playing Vedika

Having worked in Pankhuri Awasthy popular shows like Razia Sultan, Kya Qusoor Hai Amala Ka, Suryaputra Karn, among others, she played the

role of Vedika in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai however, she recently bid adieu to the show.



Vedika’s entry created havoc in the lives of lead pair Kartik (Mohsin Khan) and Naira (Shivangi Joshi). She got married to Kartik in Naira's absence and was in a turn around of events, when Naira came back to the house, Vedika was insecured. Her character has been shifting from positive to grey and a tab bit negative. Her acting was so phenomenal that people loved to hate her as Kartik and Naira are preferred to be seen as couple. There were also people who empathized with her situation.



While she was there only for a brief period the story revolved around Vedika, Kartik and Naira and somewhere, we must admit that she was the

hero of the story. Although KArtik played a pivotal part as it was because of him that Vedika was insecured of Naira but on the whole, Vedika rode the show on her shoulders throughout her stay. From an audience perspective, we have some viewers giving their opinions.



Take a look:



Hema Bhatt, a banker shares, "Though I love watching Kartik and Naira, Vedika was the star who had us smitten with the drama. Her conflicts inside her, her unpredictable attitude and insecurities made us wannt to watch what will she do next."



Vasudha Vaidya, a teacher said, "I am bored watching the same drama of Kartik and Naira. All they have in the show is getting married and re-married. I mean, who does this in real life? Vedika was a thoughtful moe by the makers to shake the plot."



Amir Sheikh claimed, "I love watching Kartik and Naira's chemistry and could not wait to see how they get back together. They have always fought different problems together and it is always interesting to see how they are two bodies and one soul."



What are your thoughts on the same?