Pankhuri Awasthy hints about her next project

MUMBAI: Pankhuri Awasthy was recently seen in Star Plus' show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai as Vedika. The actress won hearts with her strong onscreen presence in the show and also won several accolades for her mind-blowing acting skills.

While fans are already missing the actress in the show, Pankhuri has hinted about something which has left us all excited.

The popular TV actress has posted an Instagram story where she hinted about her next project and mentioned that something fun is coming up.

Take a look at Pankhuri's post:

Well, this has definitely left us all excited and we can't wait for the actress to divulge more details about it.

On the work front, Pankhuri has been a part of many shows like Kya Kasoor Amala Ka, Suryaputra Karn, Razia Sultan, among others. On the personal side, Pankhuri is happily married to popular TV actor Gautam Rode.

Are you excited about Pankhuri's upcoming project? Tell us in the comment section below.