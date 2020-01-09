Pankhuri Awasthy not comfortable with bold scenes

MUMBAI: Pankhuri Awasthy is a popular TV actress, who has worked in several shows. She is known for her roles in Razia Sultan, Kya Qusoor Hai Amala Ka, and Suryaputra Karn among others. She is currently seen in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.



After entertaining television audience, the actress is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Ayushmann Khurrana starrer, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan soon. So, is she planning to step into digital world, too? In a recent interview with Bombay Times, Awasthy was asked about the same, where she said, “I get a lot of offers for web shows, but I am not comfortable doing bold scenes. Every time I get a call for a web show, they start by saying, ‘bold scenes hai.’ Also, I feel that a scene like that should make sense and not just be an addition to grab eyeballs.”