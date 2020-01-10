Pankhuri Awasthy says she is leaving Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai on a good note

MUMBAI: Pankhuri Awasthy is a popular TV actress, who has worked in several shows. She is known for her roles in Razia Sultan, Kya Qusoor Hai Amala Ka, Suryaputra Karn, among others. She is currently seen in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

However, now, the actress is all set to bid adieu to the show.

The show features Pankhuri in the role of Vedika. Vedika’s entry created havoc in the lives of lead pair Kartik (Mohsin Khan) and Naira (Shivangi Joshi). The show is about to bring in the big reveal soon, and Pankhuri has already shot for her last episode.

In an interview with a portal, Pankhuri spoke about her journey, the show, and a little more. She said how this is the way her character was destined to be, and well, it wasn't a permanent thing. She added how the character was initially supposed to be a mere three months track, but somehow, it did stretch to an extended eight months and that is something she is glad about. She also added how she is leaving on a good note and that everyone in the show is like family to her.

Speaking about her next project, Pankhuri will be seen in the film, Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhaan.

Will you miss her in the show? Hit the comment section below.

Credits: India Forums