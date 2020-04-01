News

Pankhuri Awasthy spends her birthday with these special people!

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
01 Apr 2020 01:40 PM

MUMBAI: Pankhuri Awasthy was last seen as Vedika in Star Plus' popular drama Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The actress turned a year older yesterday (March 31). Her former co-stars Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan took to their Instagram handles to share special wishes for the birthday girl.  

The year had started on a great note for the Lucknow girl, whose debut movie Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan did really well at the box office.

The actress celebrated the day in a simple manner with hubby Gautam at their residence in Mumbai. The couple also went to seek Gautam's parents' blessings. They stay in the same building as the duo.

Credits: TOI

