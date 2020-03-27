Pankhuri Awasthy's special surprise for her mom-in-law on her birthday is pure bahu goals

MUMBAI: Pankhuri Awasthy won several hearts with her stellar performance as Vedika in Star Plus' show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. While Pankhuri's role ended just a few months ago, we are sure the diehard fans of the actress must be missing her on the small screen.

And now, while all are busy enjoying their quarantine days, Pankhuri too seems to enjoy all the family time. The actress is constantly keeping her fans updated about what she is up to while quarantining.

In a series of Instagram stories, Pankhuri has shared lovely pictures along with her husband Gautam Rode and mother-in-law. Well, it was her mother-in-law's birthday and Pankhuri had baked not one but two cakes for her. Yes!

Take a look at the pictures:

Pankhuri shares a lovely bond with her in-laws and these pictures prove it.

In one of the pictures, we can also see how Pankhuri is standing right next to her mom-in-law while she cuts the cake.

Pankhuri has given various 'Bahu' goals and we are simply loving it.