Pankit Thakker ecstatic about reuniting with Karan V Grover for 'Bohot Pyaar Karte Hai'

TV actor Pankit Thakker, who was previously seen in the show 'Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha', is chuffed on joining the cast of Sandiip Sikcand's upcoming show 'Bohot Pyaar Karte Hai', which stars Karan V. Grover in the lead role.

MUMBAI : TV actor Pankit Thakker, who was previously seen in the show 'Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha', is chuffed on joining the cast of Sandiip Sikcand's upcoming show 'Bohot Pyaar Karte Hai', which stars Karan V. Grover in the lead role.

He says, "I'm excited to unite with Sandiip Sikcand, he is a wonderful and amazing person I have ever known. I'm playing the role of Deep Malhotra. It is a positive role, but quite promising and challenging. I'm looking forward to be on screen."

Pankit is also excited to reunite with Karan, with whom he earlier featured in the show 'Bahu Hamari Rajni Kant'.

He adds, "Karan is a very natural actor and he brings a lot of positivity and professionalism on the table. He is a team player and is never insecure as an actor it was a pleasure working with him before and I am excited to work with him once again on his show."

Pankit is known for featuring in shows like 'Dill Mill Gayye', 'Kumkum - Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan', 'Kabhii Sautan Kabhii Sahelii' among others.

