Papa By Chance fame Arishfa Khan gets HOSPITALIZED

MUMBAI: Just like common folks, the weather is talking a toll on the actors too. Many of the celebrities have been falling sick and the latest addition to the list is popular Television actress and TikTok sensation Arishfa Khan.

TellyChakkar.com has exclusively learned that the young actress was not keeping well since a few days and is hospitalised.

Armed with this piece of information, TellyChakkar.com called Arishfa’s mother who confirmed the news. She said, “She has not been keeping well since a few days. She was fine on 26 January while she left home to make videos down the building. She returned home with fever and ever since she is not well”.

Further, she added, “On 28 January, we took her to a hospital in Mira road but her health did not improve hence now, I have admitted her at Mallika Hospital in Jogeshwari”.

On being asked about what actually happened to her, her mother said, “We have no clue, the doctors are checking”.

Here’s wishing Arishfa speedy recovery.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.