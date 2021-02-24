Parag Chadha strikes a balance between casting and acting, says “If I wasn’t into casting, I wouldn’t have shaped up to be a decent actor”

MUMBAI: Actor and casting director Parag Chadha is happy to start 2021 on a good note. Parag, who has been the winner of MTV Splitsvilla Season 3 and has acted and has casted for various projects, strikes a great balance between both the roles.

In a chat with TellyChakkar Parag spoke in brief about his future plans, aspirations as an actor, and more.

What do you enjoy the most, being in front of or behind the camera? “I have always enjoyed being in front of the camera, and luckily, 2021 has started on a good note and I have bagged good projects. It will mark my comeback in acting after a long time, and I am quite excited about it. However, casting has taught me all that I know about acting. If I weren't into casting, I wouldn’t have shaped up to be a decent actor, so credit has to go to casting as well.”

How is casting for a web-series different from a TV show? "Casting for OTT and TV shows is very different. In fact, they are poles apart. Web is more conceptual and real, while TV shows are slightly melodramatic. Hence, requirements for both the platforms are very different.”

What are your aspirations as an actor? “My aspiration as an actor to justify all the parts that makers are trusting me with. For me, acting is a choice as I am not fully dependent on it, so it gives me the liberty to choose the correct project for myself. I would like to play characters that would contribute to the story at large.”

What is your plan of action for 2021? “This year has started off really well for me. As I mentioned, I am doing a few projects that allows me to showcase my versatility and I want to focus more on my acting career. Having said that, I have a few projects in my hand as a casting director, so the balance is maintained well.”

Your experience of working with Vikram Bhatt for the first time? “I have a couple of projects of Vikram Sir like Anamika and Maaya 4, which I am handling as a casting director. It is an absolute pleasure to work with Vikram Sir. I have always supported quality over quantity, which even Vikram sir believes. The best part is that he knows how to use his vision and craft well. It’s been a smooth association so far, and I am privileged to work with him.”

Keep up the good work, Parag!