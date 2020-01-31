News

Parag hits back at Asim’s brother Umar

31 Jan 2020 05:40 PM

MUMBAI: Asim is one of the strong contestants in the Bigg Boss, the young these days is grabbing the headlines for his ongoing romance with Himanshi who as recently entered the house as Asim’s connection.

Shefali Jariwala who got evicted last weekend was never in good terms with Asim and the constantly had fights with each other and her husband Parag recently had even threatened Asim and seems the battle between Asim and Parag hasn’t yet ended.

Asim’s elder brother Umar had recently tweeted that she had told Himanshi not to confesses her feelings in the house, as his father is watching the show, and she shouldn’t say anything, as Asim should be concentrating on his game.

To which Parag hit back at Umar and said that now when it comes to Himanshi confessing her feelings then why all this questioning now, as it was Asim who was behind her much at the beginning even after knowing that she was committed, and since only there were getting cosy, was that likes by Himanshi’s mother, or Asim’s father, then now why all this.

Well, yes Parag does have a point, and it will be interesting to see what will be Umar’s reply.

