Parag Tyagi apologises to Hindustani Bhau

MUMBAI: The game of Bigg Boss has always been super challenging for the contestants!



Friends turn enemies and enemies turn friends for the sake of the game. In a recent task, we saw how Shefali Zariwala took a difficult step and ruined Hindustani Bhau’s letter from his family.



Well, it is said that Shefali’s decision was influenced. Her decision was also considered as real harsh as we have seen how Shefali shared a good bond with Hindustani Bhau. Not just Hindustani Bhau, even other contestants were disappointed with her decision.



On the same note, TellyChakkar got in a conversation with Shefali’s husband and actor Parag Tyagi, who himself was disappointed with his wife’s decision and said, “I do understand the reason behind her taking such a harsh step.”



He further elaborated saying, “As Vikas is a dear friend of ours I had already sent my message for Shefali through him in person. Shefali treats Bhau as her elder brother. She wouldn’t do anything to hurt Bhau’s or his family’s sentiments.”



Parag continued, “Bigg Boss house is such that we end up taking drastic steps while being a part of the game. Shefali didn’t do anything on a motive but Asim’s constant provoking made her lose her calm and she gave up Bhau’s family letter during the task.”



When asked about his take on Shefali’s game in the house, Parag said, “There are times I feel so upset over what all is being said to Shefali and I just don’t want to see the episode but then I remind myself that these daily episodes are the only way I am connected with her till she is in the house.”



Parag concluded the conversation by apologizing to Bhau, his family, and his son Aditya on behalf of Shefali. He also said, “Shefali didn’t want to hurt their sentiments even though she ended up hurting them.”



TellyChakkar hopes Shefali sorts it out with Hindustani Bhau!



What are your views on the same? Hit the comment section below.