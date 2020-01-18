Parag Tyagi gives warning to Asim Riaz; asks him to stay in good terms with him

MUMBAI: A few days back, Bigg Boss 13 contestants got a huge surprise when some members of their family paid a visit to them in the house.

One such contestant who as extremely delighted to see her family member was Shefali Jariwala. Yes! The actress couldn't hold back her excitement on seeing her husband Parag Tyagi who came to meet her.

The duo spent some romantic moments in the house and discussed various things. However, Parag who is constantly watching the various happenings in the house, took some moments to discuss the same with a few contestants who were indulged in to a fight with his wife Shefali.

Asim Riaz being one of them who has misbehaved with Shefali several times has warned him not to do so. In his recent interview with Tellychakkar, Parag had revealed that he doesn't mind when fights take place in the house but expect Asim to behave decently with his wife.

Parag asked Asim to mind his tone while he is talking to his wife as he finds it extremely disrespectful. He has also warned him to stay in his good books or else he will have to pay for it soon.

Well, it will be interesting to see if Asim obeys Parag or will he have to pay for it once he is out of the house.

What do you think about the same? Tell us in the comments.