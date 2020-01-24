Parag Tyagi lashes out Asim Riaz for calling him ‘nalla’!

MUMBAI: The house of Bigg Boss 13 has turned into a battle ground. The atmosphere in the house intensified with numerous fights taking place amongst the contestants in last episode.

Few days back, housemates’ family members entered the house. Among those visiting the housemates was Shefali Jariwala's husband Parag Tyagi. He warned Asim Riaz after he misbehaved with his wife. Now, in a clip that went viral on social media, Asim can be seen referring to Parag as ‘Nalla’ as he taunts Shefali. Take a look!

Aşim to shefali "aaya tha tera koi nalla" what does he mean by “aya tha tere koi nalla” that koi is her husband@imParagTyagi. He made fun of labours, "Dekho Labour aa gayi labour ka kaam saman yaha se waha uthake rakhna. #TheRaiseOfSidharth pic.twitter.com/NJwjG0wIBq — Dr. Jayesh Thaker (@JThakers) January 23, 2020

Parag has reacted by posting an open letter and a video where he mentioned, “Open message to Mr Asim Riyaz. If u r lucky enough will see u in Bigg boss house else waiting outside to meet you desperately Mr Asim Riyaz Chaudhary.”

Take a look!