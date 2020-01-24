News

Parag Tyagi lashes out Asim Riaz for calling him ‘nalla’!

24 Jan 2020

MUMBAI: The house of Bigg Boss 13 has turned into a battle ground. The atmosphere in the house intensified with numerous fights taking place amongst the contestants in last episode.

Few days back, housemates’ family members entered the house. Among those visiting the housemates was Shefali Jariwala's husband Parag Tyagi. He warned Asim Riaz after he misbehaved with his wife. Now, in a clip that went viral on social media, Asim can be seen referring to Parag as ‘Nalla’ as he taunts Shefali. Take a look!

Parag has reacted by posting an open letter and a video where he mentioned, “Open message to Mr Asim Riyaz. If u r lucky enough will see u in Bigg boss house else waiting outside to meet you desperately Mr Asim Riyaz Chaudhary.”

