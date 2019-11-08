News

Parag Tyagi WARNS Mahira Sharma; says, “My wife Shefali is like a sleeping tigress, don’t poke her”

By TellychakkarTeam
By TellychakkarTeam
08 Nov 2019

MUMBAI: Colors’ Bigg Boss 13 has become an interesting watch with each passing episode. Recently, during a task, Mahira Sharma had a tiff with wild card contestant Shefali Zariwala. Mahira used foul language against Shefali.  

Her words did not go down well with Shefali’s husband and actor Parag Tyagi. He put up a post on Instagram warning Mahira and asking her to not provoke Shefali to avoid post consequences.

He wrote, “@officialmahirasharma you are super lucky that you got away from @shefalijariwala after using such foul language.. Sick behavior.. mandir ja kar prashad chadhana ki pari chup rahi.. one golden tip never ever get on my wife’s nerves. She is like a sleeping tigress don’t poke her.. Wo bolegi nahi phaad hi degi..”

past seven days