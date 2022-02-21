Parakh Madan steps into Nisha Rawal's shoes in Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet after latter quits to participate in Lock Upp

MUMBAI: Nisha Rawal is the first confirmed contestant of the upcoming Kangana Ranaut-hosted reality show Lock Upp. The makers of the show and Nisha made the announcement. In Nisha’s words, she’s had enough of daily soap drama and she’s now looking for excitement in her real life.

The actress was an integral part of Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet but quit the show to take up Lock Upp. Parakh Madan, who was last seen in Qurbaan Hua, has replaced her.

While Nisha remained unavailable for comment, Parakh said, “I am replacing an actor for the first time. I can only take inspiration from the way a particular actor has been playing the character but at the end of the day, you have to make it your own and portray it your way. You can’t copy another artiste’s style and play it in a similar fashion. Fortunately, I am taking the plunge with a rather clean slate, as I haven’t seen a lot of episodes. I just know the basic graph and traits of the character and what’s expected from me while playing the part. I think I will take it one day at a time and will look forward to getting inputs from my director and the creative team.”

Meet is a drama series that premiered on August 23, 2021 on Zee TV and digital platform ZEE5. It is produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions. The show stars Ashi Singh and Shagun Pandey in the lead roles. It is a remake of Zee Sarthak's Sindura Bindu.

