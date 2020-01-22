Parakh Madan turns vamps for Zee TV’s Qurbaan Hua

MUMBAI: Zee TV is set to roll out its first fiction drama for 2020!

We are talking about romantic drama titled Qurbaan Hua. The show is produced by acclaimed producers Amir Jaffar and Sonali Jaffar under their banner Full House Media. The show will star Aap Ke Aa Jane Se fame Karan Jotwani who is paired opposite newbie Pratibha Ranta.

Qurbaan Hua is an intense drama about two young individuals named Neel (Karan) and Chahat (Pratibha) caught in on a mission driven by the love and pride of their family. They are about to sacrifice the relationship of life and tie the knot with each other, without a trace of love that forms the foundation of any marriage. While he is burning with the fire of revenge for his sister’s death, she is single-mindedly determined to clear her abbu’s name as she’s convinced he’s had no role to play in the death of Neel’s sister. The question, then, is – What lengths will they go to for the love and pride of their family?

TellyChakkar has learnt that Qurbaan Hua will feature Parakh Madan in the vamp’s role. Parakh has earlier been part of shows like Sapne Suhane Ladakpan Ke, Piya Ka Ghar, Ek Boond Ishq amongst others.

We also hear that currently the entire cast is shooting outdoors in the beautiful locales of Uttarakhand.

As reported by us, Qurbaan Hua will also feature actors namely Nishad Vaidya, Aayam Mehta and Sonali Nikam playing primary roles.

We wish the entire team good luck on their new beginning!