Paras and Mahira are the Rahul and Anjali of television

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 did extremely well for itself.

The show had finally made to the TOP 10 shows when it comes to TRP ratings and that’s because of the content. Every contestant in the show is strong and is playing the game well.

Paras and Mahira, who are one of the contestants in the Bigg Boss house grabbed the headlines for their proximity in the house.

The duo, from the beginning has a great rapport with each other and their true friendship stands out in her house where relationships are so fickle and fake the viewers love that about them.

Paras had made headlines for his clones with Mahira on the show, and the famous kisses that he gave her.

One of the reasons why Paras and Akansha’s relationship ended was because of the closeness that Mahira and Paras had shared on the show.

The duo also has a massive fan following is loved by one and all. Now their fan clubs shared an edited video of the both and put the background music of Rahul and Anjali in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.

In the video, one can see Paras and Mahira’s cute moments and Paras saying that Mahira is his best friend and no matter what she will remain his friend for life.

On the other hand, Mahira also says that their friendship is special and no matter what he will remain her friend for life.

Fans have commented saying that they miss their friendship and they wish to seem them back soon on-screen.

Well, this time Bigg Boss was really a special show as if the audience loves SidNaaz then there viewers who also loved Pahira and made them also a trending couple.

