Paras and Sana burn gifts given by contestants in Mujhse Shaadi Karoge!

MUMBAI: Colors' Mujhse Shaadi Karoge features Paras Chhabra and Shehnaz Gill trying to find their ideal partner through a swayamvar.

Now, in the upcoming episode, the contestants will be given a task wherein they have to collect points and use that points to buy gifts for Paras and Shehnaz. However, the duo will seem disappointed with the gifts brought by them.

Paras will state that he was hoping that they wouldn’t buy teddy bears, cards, flowers, and chocolates for him. He will reject the gifts and will burn it. Shehnaz too won’t be impressed by the gifts brought in by the contestants. She will state that winning her heart is not that easy that they can win it by these things and Paras will then tell them that it’s time now that they should start knowing him.

Credits: India Forums