Paras and Sidharth snatch the captaincy from Asim, Shefali, and Rashami

By TellychakkarTeam
12 Dec 2019 09:09 PM

MUMBAI: The audience of Bigg Boss is curious about what will happen next in the show.

The previous episode showed the letter task in full swing. During the task, Asim and Shefali argued a lot. Mastermind Vikas Gupta smartly destroyed Rashmi’s letter.

Siddharth and Paras are in the secret room, making the contestants dance to their tunes.

There are rumours that Sidharth and Paras have made Vikas Gupta the new captain, in spite of Rashami Desai and Asim Riaz putting in more efforts. They snatched the opportunity from Rashami and Asim.

Let's see what more drama is going to take place in the BB house.

Credits: SpotboyE

 

past seven days