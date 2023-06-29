Paras Arora aka Veer from Sab TV show Dil Diyaan Gallaan, "However, there is always a twist when least expected"

MUMBAI: Sony SAB’s family drama Dil Diyaan Gallaan sheds light on a family separated by both physical and emotional differences and highlights how misunderstandings, lack of communication, and unexpressed emotions, which contribute to conflicts among three generations of a family. In an emotional twist, Dilpreet’s (Pankaj Berry) unexpected heart-attack leads him to realise that life is too short to miss out on moments of happiness and he announces Amrita (Kaveri Priyam) and Veer’s (Paras Arora) wedding.

The upcoming track will see Amrita and Veer’s wedding preparations begin in full swing while Tavleen’s (Jayati Bhatia) continues to scheme against the Brars. With love and togetherness surrounding the Brar family after a long time, their differences take a backseat as they reunite to celebrate the marriage. However, Tavleen’s vow of taking away every moment of the Brar family’s happiness, leads her to spilling the truth about Veer’s mother minutes before the wedding. Will Tavleen’s plan to sabotage the wedding work?

Paras Arora, who essays the role of Veer, said, “The wedding is an exciting occasion for the audience as they have been rooting for Amrita and Veer to get together for a long time. However, there is always a twist when least expected. While Veer is being united with the love of his life, he also learns some hard truths about his past so, while Amrita and Veer’s wedding is going to be full of joy it will also be filled with high-voltage drama. It is going to be a gripping watch for the viewers as the characters go through unexpected challenges and emotions amidst the wedding celebrations.”

As Amrita and Veer attempt to enter a new chapter of their lives, will the past weigh them down?

