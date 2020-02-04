Paras Chabbra on Akanksha Puri: Why is she paying money for me when I've already people to manage my things

MUMBAI: We all know how Paras Chhabra has been all over the news for his growing closeness with Mahira Sharma in spite of dating Akanksha Puri. Well, a lot has been said about them and now Paras has had it all and finally decided to open up about the same and clarify certain things from his side.

During his media interaction, Paras opened up upon everything. Firstly, he shed some light on how Akanksha is telling people that she is paying money for Paras. Talking about this, Paras said that he has his own team of stylish, manager and everyone who takes care of expenses, so why does she need to pay for him?

Secondly, Paras says that he was working till the last two days before he entered the show and has also received all his payments which makes it clear that Akanksha doesn't need to pay for him.

He further said that if she was my girlfriend and she paid for my expenses, why did she need to tell it to people about it and complain? All these things have made him upset with Akanksha.

Paras has also claimed that he has tried to break off with Akanksha a lot of times before but his priority changed when he got signed for the show.

Well, Paras is extremely upset about all these things and it seems all this matter will be cleared once he is out of the house.